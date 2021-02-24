TORONTO -- Ontario’s online portal where people from the general population can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be launched on March 15, and will start by allowing people 80 and over to register first.

Retired general Rick Hillier, the head of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the province is “furiously working” to launch the booking system to start vaccinating people in the general population. .

“Our plan is in place, we're rolling it out,” Hillier told reporters. “We are now furiously working to do the final stages of preparation to test [the booking system] thoroughly and then to go live with on the 15th of March.”

Once the platform is launched, people 80 and older in Ontario can begin booking their appointments starting on March 22. In April, people over the age of 75 will be able to book and in May, people over the age of 70 will get access. In June, people aged 65 and over can book an appointment.

All essential workers will likely start be able to book their appointments and receive first doses during the first week of May, Hillier said. He said he could provide a timeline on when people in other groups will be able to get their vaccine.

Critics say the province appears to be lagging behind other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, which have already launched their online booking systems for the public.

In response, Hillier told reporters on Wednesday that the booking system is not needed earlier than March because priority groups, including health-care workers, long-term care residents and First Nations communities, do not need to book their appointments online right now.

“We don't need those people to book appointments, we have a different methodology,” Hillier said. “It is not needed till at least the third week of March that we're into a category where we actually need bookings at mass vaccination clinics or in pharmacies.”

“I would have liked to have added earlier, quite frankly … but we have it almost ready.”

The province has said it administered 602,848 doses of a vaccine to residents so far and that 251,590 of those people have received their second shot and are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ontario is receiving more than 230,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine this week, allowing the government to better plan out its inoculation strategy, weeks after vaccine shortages put the plans on pause.