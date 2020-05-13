TORONTO -- In Ontario, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day remains relatively static with health officials confirming 329 more cases and 40 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The new patients bring the province’s total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 21,236, including 1,765 deaths and 15,845 recoveries.

A downward trend in the number of new cases reported daily in Ontario was seen over the weekend following weeks of a potential peak period. Since then, the number of new patients being logged each day by provincial health officials has remained fairly unchanged.

Saturday saw 346 new cases, Sunday saw 294, Monday saw 308 and then Tuesday saw a slight uptick with 361.

There are currently 1,018 people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 189 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to Wednesday’s epidemiological summary, seven of Ontario’s deceased novel coronavirus patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. Seventy-four of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 434 people were between the ages of 60 and 79. People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,250 deaths.

There have been 256 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province.

In Ontario, 3,562 health-care workers have become infected with the disease.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

42 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.2 per cent are female – 158 cases did not specify male or female gender

43 per cent of all patients are 60 years of age or older – 14 cases did not specify their age

2.7 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

23.8 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

30.5 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

21.4 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

21.6 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 62.4 per cent of all cases

6.9 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

22.7 per cent of all patients had close contact with a previously confirmed case

36.3 per cent of all patients had community exposure

34.1 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Across the province, thus far, 475,058 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted.

There have been 15,137 tests conducted in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

Currently, 13,395 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.