TORONTO
Toronto

Ontario's new education minister to hold press conference as students prepare to return to school

FILE - Jill Dunlop sits at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young FILE - Jill Dunlop sits at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share

Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.

Jill Dunlop is set to speak with reporters in Caledon at 9:30 a.m.

The news conferences comes as Ontario’s two million public school students get ready to return to classes next week.

There will be several changes taking effect for the start of school, including some curriculum changes and a new ban on the use of cellphones in classrooms.

Dunlop was announced as Ontario’s new education minister on Aug. 16 following the resignation of Todd Smith.

CTV News Toronto and the CTV News App will have a live stream of the news conference when it begins.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News