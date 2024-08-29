Ontario's new education minister to hold press conference as students prepare to return to school

Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.

Jill Dunlop is set to speak with reporters in Caledon at 9:30 a.m.

The news conferences comes as Ontario’s two million public school students get ready to return to classes next week.

There will be several changes taking effect for the start of school, including some curriculum changes and a new ban on the use of cellphones in classrooms.

Dunlop was announced as Ontario’s new education minister on Aug. 16 following the resignation of Todd Smith.

