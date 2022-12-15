Ontario's flu season may have peaked, children's hospitals should see relief: Moore
The flu season may have peaked in Ontario, and that should relieve some pressure on children's hospitals in the near future, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore believes flu season hit its apex in recent days. The number of people testing positive for influenza decreased last week and test positivity has also gone down, he said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"That again, gives me some hope that we're at a flex moment where we may be on a decline and see decreased burden of illness in our communities from influenza," Moore told The Canadian Press.
Respiratory illnesses have overwhelmed children's hospitals across the province over the past two months, with the flu accounting for the bulk of recent admissions at many of the country's pediatric hospitals.
Major pediatric hospitals have cancelled surgeries in order to redeploy staff to help out intensive care units and emergency departments.
"There is some good news, and I know our health system is working day in, day out to provide care to Ontarians, but from my vantage point looking at data at a population level in Ontario, some of the trends are heading in a better direction and I do think that there may be less pressure on the acute care sector in the coming days," Moore said.
Toronto's Hospital for Sick has said it is preparing for a second wave of respiratory illnesses, which could last until March, and that its internal testing has shown a hard-hitting influenza A strain on a marked upswing. CHEO has warned that the large volume of influenza patients it's seeing could continue to climb in the coming weeks.
Data released Thursday shows there are 117 children across the province in intensive care with 131 available beds. There were 125 children in intensive care two days ago, the highest it's ever been.
Moore said there has also been a slight decrease in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, circulating, although he warned that virus will persist for months and continue to put pressure on children's hospitals.
"RSV is continuing though to be a threat and we're not seeing it decrease at a population level or a testing level just yet and that, to me, is one of my biggest concerns," he said.
He said they hit a peak of about 200 total hospital admissions across Ontario on Dec. 1 for children aged 0 to 4. That has dropped to about 170 admissions.
"Over the holidays, we really have to be very protective of our children," Moore said.
Provincial data shows there has been a sharp decline in emergency department visits across the province for children with respiratory illnesses.
There were, on a seven-day average, 763 children aged 0 to 4 who went to the emergency department for a respiratory illness as of Wednesday compared to the historical average of 691 over a week.
That average hit a peak of 1,264 children visiting an ER on Nov. 11, compared to the historical seven-day average of 505 children visiting the ER, data from Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance, a real-time Ontario-wide system that monitors hospital registration records, show.
Children aged 5 to 17 saw its peak on Nov. 8 with a seven-day average of 1,146 ER visits for respiratory illnesses, four times higher than the historical average.
That rolling average has since dropped to 495 ER visits as of Tuesday compared to the historical average of 357 visits over te same time frame.
"The number of children getting admitted to hospital has shown a steady decline, which I watch on a daily basis and only hope that that continues to take pressure off families and children and our health-care system," Moore said.
He said he expects a sharp decrease for the flu to continue if it behaves like it did in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere in their winters.
Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael's Hospital and professor at the University of Toronto, said he'd be cautious about declaring the flu has peaked.
"The severity of the rise in flu cases this year has far outstripped what we typically see,' he said.
"And there's an unpredictable element of it because we don't have clear reporting as well about the vaccination rates in susceptible adults or children."
He said it's also even more difficult to predict because there are three main viruses circulating, including COVID-19 and the approaching holiday season could cause increases as kids and the elderly -- who are both at higher risk of contracting respiratory illnesses -- have more contact.
"You have a perfect environment for an enhanced degree of spread coming within the next one to two weeks," Razak said.
He also said it will not take much to overwhelm children's hospitals again.
"Even a small further increase further taxes the system which is already over capacity," Razak said.
COVID-19 has also been on a steady decline since its peak in late October.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 peaked in October with about 2,000 patients, he said. Now there are about 1,100 to 1,200 people in hospital with the disease over recent days, Moore said.
There were 165 adults with COVID-19 in ICUs on Oct. 23. Today there are 105 in ICU, provincial data shows.
"I really have to thank Ontario for coming forward to get immunized," he said, nothing that they just hit 50 per cent of those 70 and older who have received their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
But he said only one in five adults in the province have received their bivalent booster shot.
"We have a ways to go," he said.
They usually see about 30,000 Ontarians a day getting their shot, but now it sits at 18,000 a day.
"Please give yourself the gift of a vaccine to protect your loved ones this winter season," Moore said.
Moore said the province has distributed 5.2 million flu shots and have 900,000 shots in reserve. He does not know how many flu shots have been given out because the data recording system is out of date. He said they planned to fix the system in the next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Montreal
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Quebec to receive 160,000 bottles of children's pain medication from U.S. amid ongoing shortage
An additional 160,000 bottles of pediatric acetaminophen from the U.S. are expected to arrive on pharmacy shelves before Christmas, according to the Quebec Association of Drug Distributors.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
London
-
'I think it’s a good thing to normalize, that we intervene to protect people’s lives' Businesses prepare for the rollout of the province’s new naloxone program
Naloxone kits to be distributed to businesses where the risk of an overdose may exist.
-
Sentencing hearing for sister who killed younger brother
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as submissions were made for the sentencing hearing of a woman who stabbed her brother to death south of London.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm covers Waterloo region in ice
Waterloo region was covered in sheets of ice Thursday as a winter storm rolled into the area.
-
Waterloo Brewing 'couldn’t be happier' as Carlsberg buys company
Beer giant, Carlsberg, is snapping up independent brewer Waterloo Brewing in a $217 million cash deal.
-
Humane Society needs new homes for 40 dogs this holiday
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is asking families to open their hearts and homes to a new pet this holiday season.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Collision, weather closes Hwy. 144 from Timmins to Sudbury
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Albert street death was homicide, Sault police say
Foul play is definitely suspected in a Dec. 14 death in Sault Ste. Marie, police confirmed Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
Windsor
-
Frustration mounts over 'unredeemable' e-gift cards at Sobeys
To mark the season of giving, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association cashed in some Scene loyalty points to purchase e-gift cards for Sobeys to give out to people in need.
-
Many job postings in Windsor-Essex as survey finds many workers looking for career change
A high number of job opportunities are available in Windsor-Essex.
-
Upgrades coming to Lacasse Park baseball diamond
Tecumseh town council approved $3 million in upgrades to the Lacasse Park baseball diamond.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man charged in online child luring investigation
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
-
Power outages impacted residents across Barrie and surrounding area
A strong wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Stunt driving charge for driver speeding 63km/h over limit: OPP
A Collingwood OPP officer clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres per hour in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year
The Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
-
Arrest made in Cochrane, Alta., break-in that saw RCMP badge, two vehicles stolen
Mounties have arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an RCMP badge and two vehicles from a Cochrane, Alta., home last month.
Winnipeg
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Security needs to improve before Millennium Library reopens: Mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says security at Millennium Library needs to improve before it can reopen to the public.
Vancouver
-
Officer fired at truck that struck him during traffic stop; driver dead, IIO investigating, RCMP say
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to Creston to investigate the death of a driver after a traffic stop.
-
Snow in Vancouver next week may not last for white Christmas: meteorologist
Vancouverites can keep dreaming of a white Christmas, according to one meteorologist, though she warns the chances of snow on Dec. 25 are slim.
-
Apple crash detection feature causing false alarms for B.C. Search and Rescue crews
Crash detection will connect users with emergency services if a severe car crash happens.
Edmonton
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Violent offender arrested 4 days after release, public warning: EPS
A 22-year-old convicted violent offender is back in jail just days after officers issued a public warning about him, Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday.
-
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.