Ontario's fallen firefighters honoured at in-person memorial service for first time in two years

At the memorial service for Ontario`s fallen firefighters in downtown Torontno. (ONFireChiefs/Twitter) At the memorial service for Ontario`s fallen firefighters in downtown Torontno. (ONFireChiefs/Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton