TORONTO -- A group of scientists advising the Ontario government says that the fourth wave of the pandemic appears to have “flattened” but they are warning that there is “no wiggle room” with new modelling now pointing to an exponential rise in cases should restrictions be lifted prematurely.

The projections, released by Ontario’s Science Advisory Table on Tuesday afternoon, suggest that the rolling seven-day average of new cases is on track to hover under 1,000 through much of October assuming that there is no change in behaviour or policy.

But the projections warn that should the Ford government lift most remaining restrictions, a scenario that the scientists concede is unlikely, case counts would likely surpass 5,000 by the end of November.

In a more optimistic scenario, based on a 25 per cent reduction in transmission, case counts would steadily decline and dip down to a few hundred a day by November.

“There is a wide range for case projections, reflecting the fragile situation and high degree of instability as colder weather approaches with more time indoors,” a presentation accompanying the new figures states. “Continued control over case growth requires high vaccination rates in the eligible population, continued public health measures, and a flattening of growth in mobility.”

The last projections released by the science table back on Sept. 1 warned that daily case counts could reach 4,000 a day by October if the province continued on the trajectory it was on then.

But the projections also suggested that Ontario could see case counts begin to decline so long as residents reduced their contacts marginally and the province has, in fact, charted closer to that “best case scenario” with its rolling seven-day average now standing at 606.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the science table said that we are currently “walking a narrow ledge” with case counts declining in 19 of Ontario’s 34 health units but rising among the cohort of school-aged children that are not yet eligible to be vaccinated (ages 5 to 11).

The scientists also warn in the presentation that it is “too early to see the impact of increased contacts with return to school and workplaces” in the numbers.

“The bottom line: we’re doing well for now. But if we want to control cases, hospitalizations and deaths we must increase vaccination rates again and keep current public health measures to limit contacts until many more (& younger) Ontarians are vaxxed,” they warned on Twitter.

The latest projections were released directly to the science table’s website.

For the second time in a row no press conference was held to provide additional context to the numbers, as had been the case previously.

More to come...