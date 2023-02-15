Ontario resilient enough to weather possible recession, finance minister says
Ontario's finance minister says the province's economy is resilient enough to withstand a possible recession.
Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal situation has improved by billions of dollars, although still running at a deficit.
The province is reporting a $6.5 billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an improvement of $6.4 billion from its fall economic statement.
Bethlenfalvy says the improvement is due to higher corporate tax revenue and increased revenue from sales taxes.
He says after unprecedented investments during the pandemic, it's now time for the province to show restraint.
Bethlenfalvy says the province, like the rest of the world, continues to face pressures from high inflation, increased interest rates, geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions.
Toronto city council chambers cleared twice during budget meeting as protesters chant at Tory
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
BREAKING | Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Canada automatically qualifies for FIFA 2026 World Cup
Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, along with Mexico and the U.S., continuing FIFA’s tradition of including host countries in the competition.
Changing the tune of medical devices can improve public health, reduce alarm fatigue in health-care workers: study
A new Canadian-led study into the effectiveness of medical alarms has revealed musical notes are "less bothersome" than industry-standard flat tones, which researchers believe could better alert health-care workers without compromising patient safety.
What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later
One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.
Montreal
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
London
Italian food producer sees the pasta-bilities, plans to open production facility in London, Ont.
London’s food production scene continues to grow, with Italian food processor Andriani announcing on Wednesday that it is opening its first-ever North American allergen and gluten-free pasta production facility in London.
Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police
Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.
Strong wind gusts forecasted as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
Kitchener
Two people taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two people have been transported to hospital, and two males have been arrested after a stabbing at a business in the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
Man injured in Kitchener, Ont. house explosion dies
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
Accepted WRPS officer complaints increase in 2022
Waterloo regional police received 134 complaints in 2022 from the Office of the Independent Review Director (OIRPD) - the provincial body that oversees complaints about police in the province.
Northern Ontario
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
Ottawa
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Dozens of tickets, 18 vehicles towed in Ottawa Tuesday during 'possible convoy' enforcement
Bylaw officers handed out dozens of parking tickets downtown on Tuesday during stepped up enforcement because of 'possible convoy activity', which passed through the city without incident.
Windsor
‘More than just a bridge’: A dozen buildings and public art showcased at Gordie Howe Bridge Project
When we look at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project the bridge itself gets all of the attention.
-
One suspect has been arrested in connection to a beating near downtown that left a man with life-threatening injuries — four others are still at large, Windsor police say.
-
A class-action lawyer from a Windsor firm warns Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s proposal to sue pharmaceutical companies which have contributed to the opioid crisis may not be the most practical method of acquiring more funding for addiction treatment beds.
Barrie
Thieves steal work truck, tools in overnight break-in at Hydro One
Dufferin provincial police are investigating a break-and-enter to a business on C Line in Orangeville.
Police investigate overnight smash and grab at Barrie business
Police say thieves stole a cash box and other items during a break-in at a Barrie business overnight on Tuesday.
Drive-by shooting in Schomberg a 'random act' that left man with 13 gunshot wounds
Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.
Atlantic
Former medical student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown prosecutor
A Crown prosecutor says William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal.
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Calgary
2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
Calgary Drop-In Centre receives $4M in funding to expand detox and recovery services
The provincial government has committed more than $4 million to help the Calgary Drop-In Centre create overdose response teams and establish 35 medical detox and treatment beds.
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest Alberta is the most common place to have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
Winnipeg
Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider
A Kenora, Ont. man has been arrested in connection with what police say was a 'random and unprovoked' machete attack on a Winnipeg bus rider last week.
Police seeking suspect in fatal 2022 crash
Winnipeg police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a May 2022 crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Vancouver
2 Mission motorcyclists caught driving 120 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford
Two 23-year-olds from Mission were detained in Abbotsford Tuesday night after they were caught speeding on motorcycles that have since been impounded.
Over 20 wild geese found dead on Richmond roadways
Mounties in Richmond are urging drivers to use caution after more than 20 wild geese were found dead on local roadways this week.
Coquitlam woman joins millionaire list: BCLC reveals big Valentine’s Day wins
A Coquitlam woman has joined an exclusive list of lottery-winning millionaires.
Edmonton
Charges laid in the death of dog that was dragged, left dead in an Edmonton park
A man and a woman are both facing several charges related to the death of a dog whose body was dragged to a park in southeast Edmonton and left there on Christmas Day.
'The rumour mill is for me': Kane pokes fun at reporters, laughs off Oilers trade speculation
Evander Kane had a laugh and delivered a sarcastic response Wednesday when asked about rumours that his Edmonton Oilers may make a big splash before the NHL's trade deadline.
Former Edmonton Remand Centre building to be torn down
The former Edmonton Remand Centre at 97 Street and 104 Avenue will be torn down, the province announced on Wednesday.