TORONTO -- Ontario has reported a jump in new COVID-19 cases following two days in which the number of daily patients was below 300.

Health officials confirmed another 383 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as well as 34 more deaths.

The new patients bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 26,866, including 2,189 deaths and 20,673 recoveries.

According to the epidemiological summary, eight of Ontario’s deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. Eighty-seven of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 574 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,520 deaths.

This is a developing news story. More to come.