Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

OPINION

OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?

Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton