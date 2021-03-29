TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth straight day as the province’s positivity rate surges to the highest level seen in more than two months.

Health officials confirmed 2,094 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, and reported that 10 more people have died due to the disease.

With just over 39,000 COVID-19 tests completed, the Ontario Ministry of Health reported the province’s positivity rate on Monday rose to 6.1 per cent from 4.5 per cent on Saturday and Sunday.

The last time the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed above six per cent was on Jan. 19, at the height of the second wave, when it stood at 6.8 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...