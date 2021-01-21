TORONTO -- Ontario reported more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials say that number includes infections from previous days due to a technical issue.

The province logged 2,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, but officials said 102 of those cases were supposed to be reported on Tuesday. They were not added at that time due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved.

With more than 70,000 tests completed in the past 24 hours, the province’s positivity rate has dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Health officials reported that 46 more people have died due to COVID-19, including 33 people who were residents in long-term care homes.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...