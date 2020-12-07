TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, breaking the previous record set a day earlier.

The 1,925 new infections are up by one case over Sunday's total of 1,924. The province recorded 1,859 new cases on Saturday, which was also a record at the time.

Monday's report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 129,234, including deaths and recoveries.

Another 26 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were logged in the last 24 hours. Of those 26 deaths, 13 were residents in a long-term care home.

The province's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,798.

Meanwhile, 1,412 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. In total, 109,402 people who had COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 16,034 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the new cases added Monday were found in Toronto and Peel Region.

Both of those areas went into the "grey zone" of the province’s colour coded COVID-19 framework this time two weeks ago to curb the spread of infection.

York and Durham regions also recorded new case numbers in the triple digits with 167 and 133 infections logged respectively. Those two regions are currently operating in the "red zone" as are the City of Hamilton, Halton Region, Waterloo, and Windsor-Essex, all of which recorded case numbers in the double digits Monday.

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care continues to climb

There are currently 725 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19.

Of those patients, 213 are being treated in an intensive care unit, up from the 204 patients reported on Sunday.

The Ontario government has previously said that it becomes nearly impossible to treat non-COVID-19-related patients once there are more than 300 patients in intensive care.

Modelling released last month suggested that Ontario could cross that key threshold by mid-December.

With 45,283 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s case positivity rate sits at four per cent.

At least 31,238 tests remain under investigation.