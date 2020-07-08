TORONTO -- Ontario health officials confirmed 118 new COVID-19 cases and a slight increase in the number of people who have died due to the disease.

Officials reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. At the start of the week, the province recorded zero deaths for the first time in months and two more people died on Tuesday.

Since later March, thousands of people have died due to the novel coronavirus. During the peak period, the province saw dozens of people die each day.

Officials noted that Wednesday’s number is a very slight increase from the 112 reported on Tuesday, but that the numbers are “largely stable.”

“Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 today, a 0.3 per cent increase and largely stable from yesterday’s numbers,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott stated on Wednesday.

The recent infections bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 36,178, including 2,700 deaths and 31,805 recoveries.