Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
Of those patients, 188 are being treated in intensive care.
The majority of people in ICU—about 64 per cent—were admitted for COVID-19 while the remaining 36 per cent tested positive after being admitted for other ailments.
This brings the total number of people in Ontario who have died after contracting COVID-19 to 12,825. Three of the newest deaths were reported in long-term care residents.
With just over 16,800 tests processed in the past 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at about 13.8 per cent.
Officials logged an additional 2,749 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, although with testing restrictions that number is considered an underestimation.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance aimed at capturing an eastern industrial region along with Ukraine's last holdout in the southern city of Mariupol, where fighters and civilians hiding under a heavily damaged steel mill endure harrowing conditions.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Going for 20: Mattea Roach wins 19th consecutive 'Jeopardy!' game Friday night
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 19th game Friday night. She's now tied for sixth place for most consecutive games won on the show.
Mental distress during pregnancy may impact toddler development, small study suggests
Increased depression, anxiety and stress during pregnancy can alter the fetal brain, negatively impacting a child’s early cognitive development, a new study suggests, drawing attention to the importance of mental health support for those who are pregnant.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
No decision on Habs coach St. Louis' future; too early to discuss Price's: GM
General manager Kent Hughes said it was still too early to discuss the future of interim head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday morning at the Montreal Canadiens' postseason wrap-up at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
-
Man hit by train and dies after interaction with police for public intoxication, watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after a man died Friday night during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention.
London
-
London, Ont. house fire leads to $800,000 in damage
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight house fire that caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
Kitchener
-
Guelph ER nurse returns from medical aid trip to Ukraine
Guelph emergency room nurse Marcella Veenman-Mulder is now home after spending a month in Lviv, Ukraine.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Waterloo region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
-
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
-
Stranded and accused: Calgary photographer caught up in drug seizure tries to come home
A Calgary photographer is out on bail but still under house arrest after spending three weeks behind bars, after being pulled from a charter plane carrying 200 kilograms of cocaine.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Brush fire destroys garage, classic car and motorcycle in Bothwell, Ont.
A homeowner in Bothwell was burning brush when the fire spread to a nearby garage, leading to about $100,000 in damage, Chatham-Kent fire officials say.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event
The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa
Barrie
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Barrie, Ont. woman speaks out after violent attack on her front yard
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was in front of her home Tuesday afternoon when she became the victim of an unprovoked, violent assault that left her bruised and bloody.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Calgary
-
Fire continues to burn at southeast Calgary recycling plant
Witnesses spotted thick black smoke billowing from The Ecco Recycling Plant in Quarry Park on Friday night, prompting a swift response from the Calgary Fire Department.
-
Stranded and accused: Calgary photographer caught up in drug seizure tries to come home
A Calgary photographer is out on bail but still under house arrest after spending three weeks behind bars, after being pulled from a charter plane carrying 200 kilograms of cocaine.
-
Victim of fatal rollover south of Lethbridge identified
The victim of a fatal rollover south of Lethbridge was identified Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to move
Vehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
-
Two taken to hospital after train hit vehicle in Winnipeg
Two people have been taken to hospital after police say a train hit a vehicle in Winnipeg.
-
Evacuation orders issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm
Evacuation orders have been issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm as flood waters continue to rise in the community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier stresses importance of co-operation within forestry sector
British Columbia's premier says the only way the provincial forest industry will grow is through partnerships with First Nations and companies.
-
Assault at B.C. maximum security prison sends inmate to hospital
An inmate from a maximum security federal prison in the Fraser Valley was taken to hospital this week after an assault.
-
30,000 COVID treatment courses unused amid B.C. doctor shortage
There are 30,000 rounds of the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in pharmacies and storage locations in British Columbia, with only 2,500 ever dispensed in the province, CTV News has learned. The situation has been blamed in part on the shortage of doctors.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS
A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.