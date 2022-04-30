Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.

Of those patients, 188 are being treated in intensive care.

The majority of people in ICU—about 64 per cent—were admitted for COVID-19 while the remaining 36 per cent tested positive after being admitted for other ailments.

This brings the total number of people in Ontario who have died after contracting COVID-19 to 12,825. Three of the newest deaths were reported in long-term care residents.

With just over 16,800 tests processed in the past 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at about 13.8 per cent.

Officials logged an additional 2,749 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, although with testing restrictions that number is considered an underestimation.