Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged

Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.

Sunday’s data could mark a decrease in hospitalizations reported since a day prior when there were 1,684 patients in hospital. Meanwhile, ICU admissions remain unchanged at 212.

It should be noted that not all hospitals report patient data over the weekend.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

On Sunday, six deaths due to the disease were reported. Health officials say three of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. The remaining three took place prior to that and were added to the cumulative count due to “data cleaning.”

In Ontario, 12,734 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded.

With just over 16,000 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in Ontario is about 15.5 per cent.

At least 4,098 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified through those tests, though that number is an underestimate due to limited access to free PCR testing in the province.

Ontario has seen 1,242,158 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That number also includes 1,194,904 individuals who have recovered.