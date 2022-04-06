Ontario reports 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 new deaths

Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities

    Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow's invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.