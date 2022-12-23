Ontario reporting more Strep A in children and youth so far this year

This handout image provided by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows an electron microscope image of Group A Streptococcus (orange) during phagocytic interaction with a human neutrophil (blue). (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AP) This handout image provided by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows an electron microscope image of Group A Streptococcus (orange) during phagocytic interaction with a human neutrophil (blue). (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings

As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton