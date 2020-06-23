TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a slight spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases and logged 10 more deaths, including the province’s first fatality under the age of 20.

Health officials logged another 216 patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total number of cases to 33,853.

In Ontario, fewer than 200 new cases have been confirmed on nine of the past 10 days.

“While it’s too early to draw conclusions from a single day of data, we’re watching closely for shifts in COVID-19 trends as we gradually reopen the province’s economy and as local public health officials work quickly to contain any spread,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Ten more deaths were also confirmed by provincial health officials on Tuesday, including the first fatality under the age of 20. Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,619.

More than 1,800 people 80 years of age or older have died of COVID-19 in Ontario, as well as 693 people between the ages of 60 and 79, 102 people between the ages of 40 and 59 and 11 people between the ages of 20 and 39.

There are currently 288 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 75 of them are in the intensive care unit and 54 of those 75 patients remain on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, 174 more cases in the province were considered to be resolved, bringing the provincial total number of recovered patients to 29,107.

Where are the new COVID-19 infections?

According to provincial health officials, 168 (78 per cent) of the new infections logged on Tuesday are in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and Windsor-Essex.

There are 63 new cases in Toronto, 46 in Peel Region, 27 in York Region and 32 in Windsor-Essex, Tuesday’s epidemiological summary states.

Twenty-seven of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases on Tuesday, with 17 reporting no new cases at all.

Ontario is reporting 216 new cases of #COVID19 today, a 0.6% increase with 168 of them, or 78%, coming from Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 23, 2020

This comes as the majority of the province’s local public health unit regions have, or are about to, enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s restart phase, allowing additional businesses, including hair salons, restaurant patios and malls, to reopen.

All of the province’s local public health regions were allowed to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s restart plan last week, except Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced that Toronto and Peel Region can move on to Stage 2 on Wednesday, but Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 1 as they deal with an outbreak of the disease amongst migrant workers.

Daily COVID-19 testing falls below provincial capacity

Thus far, more than 1.2 million novel coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout Ontario.

Over the past week, daily testing numbers have steadily surpassed the provincial capacity of 20,000, but the last-recorded 24-hour period only saw 16,189 be conducted.

Currently, 16,418 tests for COVID-19 remain under investigation in the province.