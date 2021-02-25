TORONTO -- Ontario is recording more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 23 more deaths linked to the disease.

On Thursday, provincial health officials logged 1,138 infections of the novel coronavirus, marking a slight increase from the 1,054 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Before that, the province recorded 975 infections on Tuesday after five days of case counts climbing above the 1,000 mark.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,098, up from 1,015 one week ago.

There were 66,351 COVID-19 tests completed in Ontario in the last-recorded 24-hour period. The test positivity rate now stands at about two per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thursday’s count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 297,311, including deaths and recoveries. The province’s death toll is now 6,916.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.