TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases after recording a nearly five-month low yesterday.

Health officials confirmed 95 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,289.

On Tuesday, the province added 33 new infections, but said the low number was partially the result of a routine data clean-up, which removed 21 duplicated cases in Toronto.

There was one new death in the previous 24-hours period. Ontario also added 134 additional resolved cases.

The resolved cases in Ontario now account for more than 90 per cent of infections.

There are currently 49 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 20 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 10 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70.

One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 120 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 746 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

Sixty per cent of Wednesay's new cases are in people under the age of 40.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-eight of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 12, 2020

The health regions reporting more than five cases include Ottawa, Peel Region, Toronto, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Hamilton.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached Ontario in late January.

In the last 24 hours, more than 24,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 22,052 test samples are still under investigation.