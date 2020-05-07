TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a small dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases, recording fewer than 400 new patients for the third time in a single-day since Monday.

The province added 399 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number in the province to 19,121. Ontario has recorded 48 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,477.

The slight dip in cases comes after Ontario reported 412 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 387 new cases of the virus was reported while on Monday 370 cases were confirmed.

The province also reported that 13,569 COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved. That number accounts for more than 71 per cent all cases.

According to Thursday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 64 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 371 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,035 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 225 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.

To date, there have been 3,131 health-care workers infected with the virus.

Ontario completed 15,179 tests in the previous day, a higher daily total than the past several, but still short of the 16,000 a day the province said it would be doing by now.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients: