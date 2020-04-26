TORONTO -- Publicly-funded schools in Ontario will remain closed until at least May 31, the provincial government has confirmed.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement Sunday afternoon, saying that the extension of the closure was based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other officials at the COVID-19 command table.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe,” Lecce said in a statement. “The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning.”

The government originally shut down schools for two weeks following March Break in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. They proceeded to extend the closure and slated schools to reopen to students on May 4.

However, about two weeks ago the premier said it was not likely students would return by that date due to the province’s extension of the state of emergency until May 12.

The government says that the May 31 extension—that would see teachers return two days earlier—is meant to give officials time to review updated modelling data.

School closures have been extended to May 29.



We will continue to take a student – first approach ensuring students remain safe while being able to access the resources to #LearnAtHome.



Check out our evolving online platform at: https://t.co/oedpZFdXRY.#ONpoli pic.twitter.com/6x1jjLCzFe — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) April 26, 2020

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park Sunday afternoon, Lecce said that the government does not plan on extending the school year into the summer.

In the event that school are able to reopen in June, Lecce said that all professional activity (PA) and examination days will be replaced with instructional time. The government will expand their summer learning program to focus on credit recovery and support for vulnerable students.

Lecce stressed that the school year has not yet been cancelled indefinitely, but the province is looking into programs for “every eventuality.”

In the meantime, the province has invested in online learning tools to help bridge the gap and allow students to continue learning.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.