Ontario privacy commissioner feels urgency to address 'Wild West' risks of AI
Ontario's information and privacy commissioner says she feels "a sense of urgency" to act on artificial intelligence as her list of concerns with the technology mounts.
Patricia Kosseim's worries about AI include it being used to spread misinformation, dupe Canadians, entrench biases and cause discrimination.
She says AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which can quickly turn simple prompts from users into detailed text, are also concerning.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"When you prompt systems like ChatGPT, what you're getting back is not an organized, curated librarian reference material," she said in an interview.
"It's the Wild West, what you're getting; not knowing what the source is, not knowing how it was created."
Kosseim's remarks come as Canada marks Data Privacy Week, an occasion that coincides with rapid advances in AI that have made the technology a talking point in nearly every industry.
Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, an increasing number of companies are exploring how they can deploy AI while regulators consider how they can protect the public from its risks without quelling opportunities.
Striking the right balance is often on Kosseim's mind as she considers the rapid advances AI has made over the last year.
Those advances are particularly evident when it comes to deep fakes — video, audio clips or photos where technology is used to make someone look, say or do things they have not done.
"This is where conspiracy theorists and other disinformants are just too ready to pounce in and fill those information gaps with disinformation," she said.
Malicious actors have found ways to synthetically mimic executive's voices down to their exact tone and accent, duping employees into thinking their boss is asking them to transfer funds to a perpetrator's account.
Kosseim has said viral fake images such as one depicting an explosion of the U.S. Pentagon that triggered a brief drop in the stock market and a fabricated video of director Michael Moore voicing support for U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump are "no laughing matter."
Kosseim feels now is the time to address such risks.
"The penny dropped. Data affects every one of us, every organization will be using and integrating AI in its processes. It is the most fundamental paradigm shift of our generation," she said.
"Technology is not just a remote sort of thing that happens in the corporate tech board rooms or laboratories."
This view is being held by legislators too. The federal government tabled a bill in June meant to place some regulation around AI in June.
The bill is expected to be implemented no earlier than 2025. In the meantime, the feds have courted tech companies to agree to a voluntary code of conduct, which asks signatories to screen datasets for potential biases and assess any AI they create for “potential adverse impacts.”
Meanwhile, Ontario has created an AI framework to set out risk-based rules for guiding the public sector's use of AI. Kosseim provided comments during the government's public consultation, when the framework was being developed.
Ontario's Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence Framework includes ensuring AI is not used in secret by sharing information around when and how it is being deployed. The other elements of the framework include instilling trust in the use of the technology by defining and preventing its risks and guaranteeing there is a way to challenge decisions made with AI.
But Kosseim says the province needs to go even further.
Since May, she and the Ontario Human Rights Commissioner have been calling on the province to develop and implement effective guardrails on the public sector’s use of AI technologies
While their initial demand didn't outline exactly what the guardrails would be, Kosseim said any mechanisms the province lands on should be "more comprehensive, more robust, granular" and "binding."
"Binding rules backed up by enforcement creates the incentives that organizations need to focus on the right things," she said.
"It's not about punishing them after the fact. It's about encouraging them to pay attention at the front end."
Asked whether she feels her calls will be heeded, Kosseim said, "I'm hopeful. I think they're going to have to."
In response to Kosseim's push, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery said Ontario has a working group of experts in the sector providing advice on the province's approach to AI.
"Their expertise will help ensure that the Ontario government’s use of AI is responsible, transparent, and accountable," Nicholas Rodrigues said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
This is a corrected story. A previous version stated Patricia Kosseim worked with tech and privacy experts to create an AI framework for Ontario.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Drone footage shows moment apartment building explodes, collapses in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a former Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
-
'Demoralizing': Arson allegations, bogus offers put Quebec real estate brokers in bad light
Recent headlines, including one about alleged arson attacks, have rocked the real estate world in Quebec, but brokers are reminding buyers and sellers to put those stories into perspective.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
London
-
'I am a healer, not a burier': Dr. George Rice speaks out against MLHU’s public health alert
London, Ont. neurologist Dr. George Rice is denouncing a public notice by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) indicating he may have put patients at risk of exposure to blood-borne illnesses.
-
Special weather statements and advisories: Rainfall, fog in store for the Forest City
From locally heavy rainfall to dense fog, the London, Ont. region and surrounding counties find themselves under multiple weather alerts on Thursday evening.
-
Building on parking lots, office building conversions, and a gift from local developers: Highlights from the State of the City Address
Mayor Josh Morgan touted new housing strategies and progress on the city’s homelessness strategy in his second State of the City Address on Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
-
Fire damages Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Investigators search for cause of Sudbury building explosion
Investigators continue to investigate what caused an explosion and fire in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol on Wednesday night.
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport experiencing check-in delays due to technical issue
Ottawa's international airport (YOW) says a technical issue at check-in and baggage drop-off is causing lineups and flight delays on Thursday afternoon.
-
These devices can help prevent your car from being stolen
With thieves continuing to target cars and trucks in the city, there are ways to prevent your ride from being taken.
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
Windsor
-
Up to 25mm of rain predicted for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall is possible for Windsor-Essex Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Student suggests umbrella approach to health care
Keirsten Smith, a fourth year nursing student at the University of Windsor, offers an approach to dealing with the health care system.
-
Woman arrested after police recover stolen BMW
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old woman related to the theft of a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
Barrie
-
Barrie man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing fiery head-on crash
A Barrie man accused of being high while driving the night he crashed his car head-on into another vehicle has pleaded guilty.
-
Police arrest Innisfil man accused in deadly shooting in B.C.
South Simcoe police say they arrested a man wanted by the RCMP in British Columbia in connection with a deadly shooting near an elementary school that happened nearly two years ago.
-
New cap on international study permits sparks outcry from Simcoe County colleges
Officials at Simcoe County's post-secondary institutions are speaking out against Ottawa's decision to limit the total number of international study permits issued to students.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
Nova Scotia's community services minister says he's frustrated that some unhoused people aren't using a new emergency shelter in Halifax.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
Winnipeg
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
Sprinklers were to be reset the day a Vancouver rooming house fire killed 2: inquest
The manager of a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 says the sprinkler system was to be reset but the blaze broke out hours before workers arrived.
-
Dozens of workers laid off as Vancouver Island mill shutters paper operations
A long-struggling pulp and paper mill on Vancouver Island is shuttering its paper operations indefinitely, laying off dozens of employees after years of production pauses and temporary restarts.
-
B.C. judge overturns 'unprecedented' human rights decision
A decision awarding $150,000 in damages for discrimination to an Indigenous mom whose children were taken from her and put in foster care has been overturned by a B.C. judge.
Edmonton
-
'Just doing my job': Guard shrugs off role in stopping city hall shooter
The security guard who stopped an armed shooter at Edmonton City Hall earlier this week is shrugging off any accolades, according to his boss
-
Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.
-
Teen girl missing in north Edmonton
Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.