TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared new details of the province’s strategy to further reopen the province on Friday and formally launched the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.

The premier shared the details during a news conference on Friday, saying the new app is currently available for all businesses to use, but the enhanced certificates with the QR codes will initially only be available in cohorts based on date of birth.

“Together, the enhanced certificate and Verify Ontario app will make it easier and more secure for Ontarians to show their proof of vaccine,” Ford told reporters on Friday.

"Starting today, individuals born in January, February, March and April can log on to Ontario's vaccine portal to download their enhanced certificate, which now includes their official QR code."

Over the next few days, the province will allow people with later birth dates to access the portal. The portal will be open to everyone on Oct. 18.

