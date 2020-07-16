TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making another COVID-19-related announcement on Thursday, as he continues on his eight-week province-wide summer tour.

The premier announced on Twitter that he will meet with farmers, local businesses and will be getting a long-awaited haircut during his next stop in southwestern Ontario.

More than a month ago, Ford had promised not to get a haircut until everyone in the province could. Windsor-Essex Region was one of the last areas in the province to enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, which allows hair salons to reopen.

“We’re off to Windsor-Essex this morning! Today I’ll meet with farmers, local businesses and finally, I’ll be getting my haircut,” Ford Tweeted. “I can’t wait to meet some of the great people in this region.”

Ford will also be holding his daily COVID-19 briefing at Craven Farms in Chatham and will be joined by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.