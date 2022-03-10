Ontario Premier Ford lays out where he will wear a mask after March 21

Premier Doug Ford has revealed where he will continue to wear a mask after Ontario lifts its mandate in less than two weeks.

Ford’s remarks come a day after Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced that face coverings will no longer be required in most indoor settings beginning March 21.

“If I'm going into long-term care to see my mother-in-law, I'm wearing a mask. If I’m visiting someone in the hospital, I'm wearing a mask,” Ford said while making an announcement in Woodbridge on Thursday.

“But people are going to have a choice. We're at that point that people are going to have to determine if they want to wear masks, or they don't want to wear a mask,” Ford said.

Masks will still be required in long-term care homes and health-care settings, along with public transit and shelters, beyond March 21. But, as of April 27, those requirements will lift as well.

“I just encourage everyone moving forward, let's support each other,” Ford said. “We went through a real challenge over the last two years. So let's be united and respect each and every person's decision.”

On Wednesday, Moore also detailed the environments he is planning to keep his mask on.

“If I go to the Eaton Centre, I'll wear my mask,” he said. “If I'm on the subway, it will be mandated and also for the public bus or a streetcar. I will continue to wear my mask in those environments. If I go to a busy big box store, I'll put on my mask given it’s a crowded setting.”

“It is a choice now - you can do your individual risk assessment,” Moore said.