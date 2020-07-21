TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Merrliee Fullerton, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and President and CEO of Trillium Health Partners Michelle DiEmanuele to make the announcement at 1 p.m. in Mississauga.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes a day after the Ontario government gave the green light for all but three regions in the province to advance to Stage 3 on Friday.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions are included in the list moving forward.

However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be held back in Stage 2 for at least one more week, as the province waits for four full weeks of COVID-19 data from the re-opening.

"It's a clear sign that we're making steady progress," Premier Doug Ford said Monday. "Tens of thousands of people are getting back to work. But we can't stop. And we won't rest until all of Ontario gets to stage three. We won't stop until every worker in Ontario gets back to work and back on their feet."

Ford has urged the regions not moving forward to Stage 3 to be "patient" and that those regions will "get there very shortly."