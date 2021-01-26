TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to receive an update on the province’s COVID-19 voluntary testing pilot project as he visits Toronto Pearson International Airport this afternoon.

The premier and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott are scheduled to visit the country’s largest airport at 1 p.m.

A photo opportunity, as well as a brief question and answer period with members of the media, is expected to take place at this time, according to a statement from the premier's office.

Ford is expected to reiterate his government’s calls to the feds for mandatory testing for all travellers arriving from outside the country.

“I can’t stress this enough. We have to test every person that comes in to Pearson, and any other land crossing. It’s absolutely critical. We need to put barriers up every which way we can,” the premier said during a news conference on Monday.

“Every time I look up in the sky I’m thinking how many cases are coming in. This has to stop.”

According to the federal government, at least 156 flights have landed in Canada between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23 that had passengers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in the country. Of the flights, 76 landed in Toronto.

There were also 70 domestic flights that had a passenger later test positive for the disease.

Earlier this month, Ford announced a pilot program out of Pearson International Airport earlier this month that offers voluntary testing for the disease to any international travellers.

It’s not yet known how many people have used the program.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020, with the latest extension set to expire on Feb. 21. Travellers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their travel date and must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.