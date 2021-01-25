TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan this afternoon.

At his Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired General Rick Hillier, the chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

During an interview with AM 800 in Windsor on Friday, Ford offered to drive an ultra-cold refrigerated truck to Kalamazoo, Mich. in an effort to secure thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – an offer that the premier said was turned down by the drug manufacturer.

Pfizer declines to comment on the premier’s specific comments of frustration, but the company said they listened to Ford’s concerns and underlined the temporary nature of the disruption of vaccine.

Earlier last week, the vaccine shortage caused by a production issue in Belgium forced a pilot COVID-19 immunization site in downtown Toronto to shutter. The proof-of-concept clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre opened on Jan. 18 with the goal of administering about 250 doses a day but had to shut down due to a lack of supply as of Jan. 20. It is not clear when the clinic will be able to reopen.

The federal government has said Canada will not be receiving any shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week amid the production issue.

Over the next month, according to the province, Ontario’s weekly deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will be cut by as much as 80 per cent.

Thus far, 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Ontarians. The vaccine requires two doses. The number of total vaccinations completed in Ontario currently stands at 62,881.