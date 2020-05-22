TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement regarding the province’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic this afternoon.

The premier has been holding daily news conferences at Queen’s Park since the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus began.

The details surrounding today’s announcement have not yet been released.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.