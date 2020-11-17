TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

At the Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

On Monday afternoon, Ford said the province needs to figure out how to implement “100 per cent” COVID-19 testing when it comes to long-term care homes, but stopped short of discussing a threshold for further lockdowns amid a rising number of deaths in those facilities.

The premier said he would be meeting with his staff later in the day to discuss a plan for more frequent testing in long-term care homes.

As of Monday, 2,145 of the 3,371 COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario were residents of these facilities.

According to the province, 107 of its 626 long-term care homes are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Speaking alongside the premier on Monday, Elliott said the government hopes to use some of the 100,000 rapid COVID-19 tests the province received to provide quick diagnosis for long-term care staff and visitors.