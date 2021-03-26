TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement Friday afternoon.

The premier will be joined in Brampton by Health Minister Christine Elliott. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes two days after the province released its 2021 budget and as the number of daily reported COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

On Thursday, health officials recorded more than 2,000 infections for the first time in nearly two months. One Toronto doctor warned that the situation in Ontario’s intensive care units was “pretty dire.”

“In the ICUs in Ontario, especially in Toronto … the situation is, is pretty dire,” Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, told Newstalk1010 Thursday morning.

“Most ICUs in the Greater Toronto Area are relatively full and just yesterday we were moving patients, nine patients across the province as far away as Kingston. So although you know case numbers may be relatively steady, the ICU numbers are actually increasing.”

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario is now more than 70 per cent higher than it was at the beginning of March.

Top health officials have said that the province is now experiencing a third wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.