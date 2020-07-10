TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday afternoon alongside the minister of economic development.

The announcement comes a day after the provincial government extended all COVID-19 emergency orders until July 22.

In a statement issued Thursday, the government said the decision was made “to ensure the province maintains the necessary flexibility to protect public health and safety as more businesses reopen and people go back to work.”

Ontario has been under a state of emergency since mid-March when the pandemic was declared.

The premier will be joined on Friday by Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli and President and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Dennis Darby.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.