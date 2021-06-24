TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to receive his second dose of AstraZeneca on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release issued by his office, Ford will receive the shot of COVID-19 vaccine at 12:30 p.m. at a pharmacy in Etobicoke. The premier received his first dose on April 9.

About a week ago, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that anyone who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, due to rare instances of blood clots associated with the shot.

The recommendation sparked confusion and frustration among Ontario residents who received AstraZeneca, despite the fact that health experts and NACI have maintained that anyone who receives both doses will still receive “good protection against infection and very good protection against severe disease and hospitalization.”

Ontario stopped administering first doses of AstraZeneca in early May “out of an abundance of caution” due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots. At the time, officials said the risk of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) associated with the vaccine in Ontario is one in 60,000

The remaining supply of the vaccine was reserved for second doses. Officials have said there is much less risk of VITT following a second shot.