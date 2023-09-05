Ontario Premier Doug Ford to face tough questions amid housing minister's resignation, Greenbelt fallout
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.
Ford is set to hold a press conference and speak to media at 10 a.m., with opposition parties set to respond to the news before and after at the provincial legislature.
Steve Clark announced his resignation as housing minister on Labour Day morning, days after a scathing report from the province's integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules when the government removed land earmarked for development from the protected Greenbelt.
Clark has said he intents to stay on as MPP for the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
A cabinet shuffle by Ford on Monday afternoon announced that Paul Calandra will leave his role as the long-term care minister to take over Clark's portfolio, in addition to a number of other changes.
Ford issued a statement saying the “renewed team” is the right one to build needed homes, highways and public transit.
