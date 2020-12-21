TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new COVID-19 measures on Monday, including a province-wide lockdown beginning on Christmas Eve.

The premier will make the announcement at Queen’s Park alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams, and the CEO of William Osler Health System Dr. Naveed Mohammad.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told CTV News Toronto over the weekend that the lockdown will begin just after midnight on Dec. 24 and last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province and 14 days in the northern parts.

The lockdown is expected to look similar to the province-wide shutdown back in March.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The new measures come as Hamilton joins Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex in the “grey” lockdown zone of the province’s tiered COVID-19 framework. Under this category, non-essential businesses are shuttered and in-person dining at restaurants is prohibited.

Toronto and Peel Region’s lockdown was set to expire on Monday, but was extended by the province.