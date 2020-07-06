TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday afternoon alongside his minister of transportation.

The announcement comes one month after the Ontario government said they will soon begin the procurement process for the Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that replaced the city’s plan for a relief subway line.

The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the pandemic began, although they have since been less targeted on the province’s response to COVID-19.

On Monday, Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) Kinga Surma.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.