TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says he will be extending his emergency declaration for another two weeks after the order expires tomorrow.

Ford made the comments at Queen’s Park on Monday during his daily update on the province’s response to COVID-19, adding that the province will be assessing whether to extend the order every two weeks.

While Ford expressed concern over large groups continuing to gather, he said he is not yet ready to force people to stay indoors.

“It was a beautiful weekend. The sun was shining, it was nearly 20 C out. From what I saw and what my colleagues saw, the streets were packed and that is unacceptable,” he said.

“We need every person in this province to take a hard look at their habits because as I have always said, every option is on the table and we are prepared to take further action if we do not see the spread of this virus slow down in the coming days.”

Ford said he “won’t hesitate to pull the trigger” on further measures if the experts advise him to do so.

“I think we’ve shown as soon as I get and our team gets the advice off the chief medical officer of health… we act immediately,” he said.

“When they gave us the advice about the schools, we acted in an hour, similar to the emergency shut downs.”