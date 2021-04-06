TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog says it has no legal basis to charge a police officer who shot 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry to death in his Mississauga apartment building last summer.

Just after 5 p.m. on June 20, 2020, Choudry, who suffered from paranoia and schizophrenia, was in his apartment on Morningstar Drive with his family when his daughter called 911 that evening, requesting police and ambulance assistance, saying her father was not taking his medication.

The Special Investigations Unit says Choudry’s daughter, three sons and wife then left the apartment and one of the first officers at the scene reported that Choudry was still inside, holding a large kitchen knife.

Spotting the knife prompted a wider police response involving a canine unit, tactical officers and a Punjabi-speaking officer to interpret.

Attempts to negotiate Choudry’s exit from his home, where he would then be apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, were not successful.

At 8:26 p.m., three heavily armed tactical officerswere positioned on the balcony of Choudry’s apartment.

“According to the officers, Mr. Choudry had the knife extended towards the officers and immediately began moving in their direction,” SIU Director Joseph Martino wrote in his report.

The officers then fired a Taser, an ARWEN plastic projectile launcher and then a handgun at Choudry.

The SIU says Choudry did not drop his knife after being shot and the blade was then kicked out of his hand by an officer after two more plastic projectiles were fired at him.

Choudry was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:38 p.m.

“Following a thorough examination of the evidence, I am unable to form reasonable grounds to believe any (Peel Regional Police) officer committed a criminal offence in relation to Mr. Choudry’s death,” Martino wrote.

Family members told the SIU that Choudry was physically frail, and sometimes unable to walk without grabbing on to his immediate surroundings.

“Despite his frailty, Mr. Choudry was armed with an edged weapon, a kitchen knife with a 20-centimetre blade, which could cause grievous injury or death. At the time of the shooting, lesser use of force, including use of a CEW and multiple ARWEN discharges, had failed to deter Mr. Choudry.”

SIU investigators interviewed nine civilian witnesses and 13 officers who responded to the scene, but the officer who shot Choudry declined to be interviewed or provide his notes.

More to come.