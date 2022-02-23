Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it is starting an internal investigation, while the Toronto Police Service said it has referred two of three names to its professional standards unit.

“The matter has been brought to the attention of OPP Command, and the OPP Professional Standards Unit has launched an internal conduct investigation into this matter,” wrote OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson in a statement.

“The OPP holds its members accountable for their actions while on duty and off. They have a responsibility to demonstrate neutrality and remain non-partisan. Any demonstration or expression of views and opinions that may be interpreted as condoning illegal activity is in direct opposition to the OPP’s values and mandate. Public trust and confidence is the cornerstone of the OPP,” he said.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu saidt it is proceeding with caution with information that was made public in a leak last week.

“As this was illegally obtained data, we would not speculate on its validity as we are aware of multiple lists in circulation which could be altered or manipulated. However, we have made our Professional Standards Unit aware of two of the three names and it is being reviewed,” she said.

Trucks and other structures had blockaded city streets in Ottawa for weeks as part of a protest against vaccine mandates. The blockade prompted cries for help from city officials and parallel blockades of other public areas such as Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge.

Ottawa declared a state of emergency on Feb. 6 and a declaration of emergency by the provincial government followed on Feb. 11.

Four days later the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Last weekend, police officers from across the country staged a major operation to remove protesters from Ottawa’s downtown. Almost 200 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, the protesters were raising money on various channels, including American fundraising site GiveSendGo. Money from that site was ordered frozen by an Ontario Superior Court judge after application by the province’s attorney general, on the grounds that it would be used in a crime: mischief on the streets of Ottawa.

A list of donations seen by CTV News with names in common with officers show those donations happened on or after Feb. 5.