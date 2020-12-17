TORONTO -- Ontario's minister of tourism says the provincial government is creating a tax credit to help reinvigorate the travel industry in the wake of COVID-19.

Lisa MacLeod says that her ministry is in discussions with the finance ministry about the logistics but that it will be a 20 per cent return on every dollar spent.

She says that $150 million has been set aside to pay for the tax credit designed to encourage people to travel within Ontario.

The tax credit announcement was part of an ambitious white paper MacLeod unveiled today to help stimulate tourism, sports, and cultural industries in Ontario.

She also says that the provincial government will give an additional $100 million in funding to the Ontario Trillium Foundation, with a focus on community-based non-profit organizations.

MacLeod also outlined plans to redevelop Ontario Place along Toronto's waterfront.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.