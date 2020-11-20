TORONTO -- The Ontario government will shutter most non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care services, and will prohibit sit-down service in restaurants in two of the province’s COVID-19 hot spots as they grapple with a rise in infections.

Toronto and Peel Region have been placed in a lockdown, which is the province’s final category of the COVID-19 tiered framework that guides restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement late Friday afternoon on the same day the province’s total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 100,000.

In Toronto and Peel Region, indoor and outdoor dining has been prohibited and numerous facilities including gyms, personal care services and non-essential retail stores are limited to curbside delivery.

Curbside pickup, as well as takeout and delivery services are still permitted.

The new measures will take effect on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.