Ontario places Toronto and Peel Region under lockdown, most non-essential businesses will close
TORONTO -- The Ontario government will shutter most non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care services, and will prohibit sit-down service in restaurants in two of the province’s COVID-19 hot spots as they grapple with a rise in infections.
Toronto and Peel Region have been placed in a lockdown, which is the province’s final category of the COVID-19 tiered framework that guides restrictions.
Premier Doug Ford made the announcement late Friday afternoon on the same day the province’s total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 100,000.
In Toronto and Peel Region, indoor and outdoor dining has been prohibited and numerous facilities including gyms, personal care services and non-essential retail stores are limited to curbside delivery.
Curbside pickup, as well as takeout and delivery services are still permitted.
The new measures will take effect on Monday.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.