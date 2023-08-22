Ontario Place spa developer releases updated designs following public criticism

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More than 800 people still missing in Maui weeks after deadly wildfire

Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for -- a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton