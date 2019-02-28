Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives took a victory lap inside the legislature after throwing what the party is calling the largest fundraiser in Canadian history, raising an estimated total of $4 million.

Ministers from the Ford government dined with party members, volunteers, donors and stakeholders, all of whom paid $1,250 a plate for the privilege.

“In spite of the fact that there was a winter storm last night, there were over 3,100 people who attended the event last night,” said Economic Development Minister Todd Smith, who was in attendance. “It happens to be the most successful political fundraiser in Canadian history.”

The fundraiser has been criticized by the opposition as a cash-for-access event, putting lobbyists and those looking to do business with Ontario in the same room as policy shapers and lawmakers.

“Who are the deep pocketed insiders who had the most access to the premier and the ministers?” asked Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

While parties seldom share the guest list for fundraising events, members of the media are usually allowed to attend and report on what took place. Instead, reporters were banned from the Toronto Congress Center and a speech by the premier was live-streamed on social media.

PC vs NDP fundraising

Smith told his political opponents today that his party is doing “exceptionally well” in fundraising, taking in a whopping $4.6 million over the past two months. He also used the opportunity to take a shot at the NDP.

“They’re not raising anything,” Smith said during Question Period. “You know why? People aren’t buying what they’re selling.”

The NDP has pulled in a little over $30,000 during the same period in 2019, which Leader Andrea Horwath suggested is because her party “will not sink” to PC-style fundraising.

“I’m not going to agree that the way to do it is to have these cash-for-access fundraisers that the conservatives are bragging about,” Horwath told reporters.

Horwath says that while NDP donors might not be “rich,” the party has a high numbers of individual donors who give small amounts.