TORONTO -- Ontario has announced a new vaccine policy for health-care and education workers as the province puts the brakes on any further reopening.

The Doug Ford government made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the decision was made "in response to evolving data around the transmissibility of the Delta variant."

The new vaccination policies should be implemented in high-risk settings no later than Sept. 7, the government says.

Employees, staff, contractors, students, and volunteers at hospitals and home and community care settings will, at a minimum, have to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, have a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or compete a vaccination educational session.

People in these settings who do not provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to undertake regular testing, the government says.

The policy will be similar to one that is already in place in the province's long-term care homes.

In addition, the Ministry of Education said it plans to introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly-fund school board employees, and staff in private schools.

This will also apply to staff in licenced child-care settings.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be required for staff who are not fully immunized against COVID-19, the government says.

Vaccination policies will also be implemented in other higher-risk settings, including:

Post-secondary institutions

Licenced retirement homes

Women’s shelters

Congregate group homes and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities, children’s treatment centres and other services for children with special needs, and licensed children’s residential settings

Ontario also announced Tuesday it will expand the eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to children born in 2009 beginning on Aug. 18.

"Ontario has closely monitored data from Alberta and British Columbia in making this decision, and these provinces have offered the Pfizer vaccine to youth born in 2009 for several months with no risks identified," the government said.

"All children turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 will be eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and can book their appointment through the provincial booking system, through their public health unit, or pharmacies, or can walk-in to vaccination clinics across the province."

Premier Doug Ford has previously said he won't make vaccines mandatory in any sector because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the shots.

Ford has personally been fully vaccinated against the virus and regularly encourages Ontario residents to get both doses.

ONTARIO PAUSES FURTHER REOPENING

The Ford government also announced on Tuesday that despite coming close to hitting the targets to exit Step 3, it will halt any further reopening indefinitely due to the risk of the Delta variant.

"The Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts continue to monitor the data to determine when it is safe to exit the Roadmap and lift the majority of public health and workplace safety measures currently in place," the government said.

CMOH Dr. Moore is asked why the province left it to the last minute to introduce this policy.



Dr. Moore says it was "unexpected" to see such a sudden drop off in the vaccination rates -- and infections and hospitalizations rates have risen. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) August 17, 2021

Ontario will also begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine to those who are at highest risk of illness.

The government says this will help add an "extra layer of protection against the Delta variant."

For a full list of who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, click here.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.