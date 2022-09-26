Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Apple will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc. will make its iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton