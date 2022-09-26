Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
The province made the bivalent vaccine available to its most vulnerable populations earlier this month, but said appointments to receive the new shot would be open to all residents 18 or over as of Sept. 26.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones says getting a booster dose is especially important with the start of the fall and winter respiratory illness season.
The Ministry of Health has said the recommended wait between shots is six months from the last booster dose, but the minimum interval is 84 days.
The province is also opening appointments for children between six months and five years old to receive the new pediatric vaccine from Pfizer, offering an alternative to the Moderna shot in use since July.
New appointments for both adults and children can be booked through the province's online portal, regional public health unit booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health-care providers and pharmacies.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.
