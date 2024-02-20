Ontario omnibus bill 'Get It Done Act' to contain urban boundary changes

Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says an omnibus bill being introduced today will include changes to some urban boundaries that municipalities themselves requested.

Paul Calandra last year reversed changes the government imposed on urban boundaries and municipal official plans, one of several policy reversals in his ministry after he assumed the post in September.

Some regions and municipalities had spoken out over the changes, saying the extra land wasn't needed to build more housing.

Calandra reversed those forced expansions and told municipalities to submit any changes they wanted to see, and he now says those changes will be reflected in legislation today.

He says there will be no changes for Hamilton and Ottawa, at the cities' request.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is set to introduce an omnibus bill later today that will include the official plan amendments, as well as measures to enable automatic licence plate renewals and speed up road construction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.