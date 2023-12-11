Ontario ombudsman to investigate Doug Ford’s direct education payments to parents

The province’s ombudsman will be launching an investigation into Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government decision to give parents money directly to help support their child’s education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued Monday, the office cited complaints from parents who were denied payments because “someone else had claimed the money first.”

According to the ombudsman, some parents learned that a relative who was not caring for a child had claimed the money, and there was no recourse to get it back.

“We heard disturbing accounts from parents who were not only denied funding for the children in their care – they were not told who received the payments,” Ombudsman Paul Dube said in a statement. “People have complained to us about this issue through successive iterations of these programs, and the latest version is likely not the last.”

“Our investigation will look for the root of the problem and recommend ways to make these programs fair and transparent going forward.”

Ontario parents have received four versions of direct payments since 2020, when the pandemic forced schools to shutter to in-person learning. At the time, it was meant to help support at-home education.

Since then, the government has offered parents variations of this funding to help support both at-home learning and tutoring to help them “catch up.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.