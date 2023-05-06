Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
The province hosted a large party in the royal family’s honour Saturday on the lawn of Queen’s Park in Toronto. The festivities—dubbed “a fun royal fair”—included carnival rides like bumper cars and the sizzler, as well as live music and other kid-friendly activities. Free food was also available.
Speaking at a ceremony ahead of the festivities, Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the monarchy’s official representation in the province, said the Crown has “always reflected the values that unite us as Ontarians.”
“Values of service of duty, of determination, of compassion and of respect for diversity and human rights,” she said.
“For 70 years those qualities were embodied by our by our beloved Queen Elizabeth II and today we look to a new sovereign for this example.”
Both Dowdeswell, as well as Premier Doug Ford, who also made remarks at the ceremony, mentioned the King’s many trips to Ontario throughout the years.
“The commitment of King Charles has been foreshadowed in those visits, a commitment to service, building of community, a renewed commitment to reconciliation, a prescient understanding of the importance of the environment and a commitment to the broader concept of sustainability, support for our military and a lifelong commitment to young people and their future," Dowdeswell said.
References to reconciliation and an understanding of Indigenous history was briefly mentioned in remarks made by both Dowdeswell and Ford. For his part, Ford said the newly crowned King was a “champion of conservation and Indigenous reconciliation.”
“Here in Ontario and across Canada, the monarchy represents continuity and stability. It's an important part of our history, our values, our sense of identity, and our government systems,” Ford told the crowd on the lawn of Queen’s Park.
The impact of colonization on Indigenous peoples was not mentioned.
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders in May 2022 and said he was “deeply moved” by stories of residential school survivors. As of the end of April 2023, no formal apology has been made by the Crown for the theft of land and treatment of Indigenous people.
The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, released a statement earlier this week saying that King Charles III had met with Indigenous leaders prior to his coronation and said he “understands the importance of walking the path of reconciliation.”
Ontario’s ceremony also included a 21-gun salute and drum circle will follow along with a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.
‘A FUN ROYAL FAIR’
The lawn in front of Queen’s Park is open from noon to 6 p.m. for families to come and celebrate the coronation.
A number of road closures will be in effect during this time. According to the province, Queen’s Park Crescent East from College to Wellesley streets will be closed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Other road closures include:
• Grosvenor Street from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Queen's Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue to College Street between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
• Wellesley Street West from Queen's Park Crescent East to Hart House Circle between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Queen's Park Crescent West ramp to Wellesley Street West between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
CTV News Toronto confirmed last week that the party is set to cost the province about $350,000.
The province is also providing free admission to 10 tourist attractions like the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Science Centre, as well as 39 provincial parks.
