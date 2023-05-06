Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As it happened: King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton