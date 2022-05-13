Ontario NDP, Liberals eye four-day work weeks in proposed pilot projects
Two Ontario political parties are promising to explore a four-day work week if they form government, an idea that has met with great success in one southwestern township, but business groups are wary.
The Liberals pledge to launch a "demonstration" to show the potential of a four-day work week, consulting with business and labour groups to design and evaluate the model.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said the pandemic has spurred the need for an examination of work-life balance.
"For so many workers and their families across this province, despite the fact that they show up, despite the fact that they work hard every single day, they are falling further and further behind," he said.
"This notion of balance between work and life really has spiraled out of control. I think in particular, during the pandemic, people are exhausted, they're burnt out, we see worker productivity dropping."
The NDP say they would reintroduce one of their private member's bills from 2021 that would establish a four-day work week commission to develop recommendations on how to implement a year-long pilot project.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said it would allow the government to both explore the opportunities that a compressed work week could bring but also identify any challenges that arise.
"Some of the things I want to flag though, is a concern around making sure people's income is not negatively affected with the cost of everything going up," she said.
"We don't want to see a four-day work week that then people aren't able to pay the bills anymore. So that would be a piece we want to make sure employers are able to accommodate that four-day work week without having a loss of revenue for them or a loss of capacity in terms of being able to carry on their businesses successfully."
Rocco Rossi, the CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, said a growing number of businesses are experimenting with four-day work weeks, but it is important for those decisions to come from employers.
"Governments can play a role in encouraging, enabling, or incentivizing flexible work -- though policymakers will need to be careful to avoid potential disruptions for business, the economy, and workforce inequities," he said in a written statement.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said decisions on work weeks are best left up to the private sector.
"I'm not going to dictate to the companies what works best for them," he said.
A four-day work week is a reality for Zorra Township employees. What began as an eight-month pilot project has been made permanent based on the positive feedback from workers, said chief administrative officer Don MacLeod.
"Everybody is overjoyed to be on the four-day work week," he said. "There's a lightness around the office that we didn't have before. I think everyone's mental health really benefits from this because you just have more downtime."
MacLeod himself uses his Mondays to golf, now that the weather is nice, and to take his elderly father to appointments.
Employees with children had expected to be able to spend more time with family, he said, but have found that since their kids are in school or daycare during their Monday or Friday off, it is instead more time for themselves.
"It's a chance for people to have doctor's appointments, just do some shopping, leisure activities, what ends up being more solo time, but people seem to really like it," MacLeod said.
"I think there's a lot that we as employers can do to help our employees manage their lives better and in the end, it makes them more productive and makes them happier to be at work."
Most employees work nine-hour days, four days a week, but there were departments for which that didn't make sense, MacLeod said, such as public works and recreation, but they were offered flexibility in other ways.
Ryan Mallough, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the small businesses his organization represents have a lot of questions about the NDP and Liberal proposals.
"I think it's something that's easier to understand if you're an accountant or a law firm, anything that sort of white collar, but if you're a retailer, or a restaurant or a movie theater, (there are) a lot of questions just in exactly how it would work should it come into effect," he said.
"What is the idea here other than the headline 'four-day work week'?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedMay 13, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | How one of Toronto's most famous chefs turns junk food gourmet with his son
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine
Executives at Canada-based Trevali Mining Corp said the company was caught unawares by a torrential downpour during the dry season last month in Burkina Faso that left eight men trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome Pope Francis' planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Ukraine updates: Ukraine preparing 41 Russian war crimes cases
What's happening in the war in Ukraine on Friday: Ukraine's prosecutor general said Friday that her office was readying 41 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers.
Montreal
-
Quebec English election debate nixed after two leaders, including Legault, decline to attend
The only English-language debate planned for Quebec's fall election has been called off after two party leaders, including Premier François Legault, said they wouldn't take part.
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
U.S. teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
London
-
London Police Service dog seriously injured, more than $10,000 worth of drugs seized
Two men from London, Ont. are facing multiple charges following a weapons investigation Thursday evening that resulted in a London Police Service dog sustaining serious injuries.
-
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
As of 12 p.m., OPP estimated over 100,000 people were already in Port Dover with more expected to arrive throughout the day.
-
Mother and child escape London townhome fire
Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
As of 12 p.m., OPP estimated over 100,000 people were already in Port Dover with more expected to arrive throughout the day.
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
Northern Ontario
-
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
-
Sudbury police say Dowling death being treated as a homicide
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday the death of a man in Dowling this week is now a homicide investigation.
-
Timmins tries to tackle delays in garbage, recycling collection
Mechanical breakdowns and trucks on backorder are behind recent delays in collecting garbage and recycling, the City of Timmins said Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
You can now pay for home renovations and internet in Ottawa with crypto currency
Home renovation company OakWood Designers and Builders is giving its customers a Bitcoin payment option.
Windsor
-
WECHU still recommends indoor masking after province denies request to make it mandatory
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing to recommend indoor mask after the province denied their request to make it mandatory again.
-
Horwath touts plan for seniors in Chatham-Kent stop
New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent on Friday, touting her plan to help seniors live at home longer and get the healthcare they need.
-
Windsor high school student's 'artificial pancreas' prototype lands accolades
A Windsor high school student is heading to a national science fair competition after winning local accolades for her “artificial pancreas” prototype, which could make diabetes easier to manage.
Barrie
-
Georgian Legacy prepares for inaugural cruise
The Georgian Legacy prepares to leave the Penetanguishene harbour and cruise around the 30,000 islands of Georgian Bay next week.
-
Off-duty officer and paramedic free occupants trapped in overturned vehicle in creek
An off-duty officer and off-duty paramedic rushed to help two people trapped inside an overturned vehicle in a small creek after a collision near Orangeville.
-
Open-air fire quickly turn to wildfires near Muskoka property
A well treed-lot was saved after fire crews responded to a property fire in Bala.
Atlantic
-
'It's ridiculous': Gas is now selling for $2 in every Maritime province
Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying more at the pumps after gas prices went up overnight in both provinces.
-
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
-
Crews battling wildfire in Musquodoboit area; burn ban in effect across Nova Scotia
Provincial fire crews, a helicopter, and several fire departments are responding to a wildfire in the Musquodoboit area of Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
‘Senseless act of violence': Family mourns loss of Calgary mother Angela McKenzie
Forty-year-old Angela McKenzie, a mother of five, died on Tuesday in what police have called a 'road rage incident.'
-
MRU prof victim 'very disappointed' after Supreme Court upholds extreme intoxication defence
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed psilocybin — better known as magic mushrooms — before attacking a woman in her southwest home, and also ruled the law cannot bar the defence of extreme intoxication for violent offences.
-
'This is a big deal': 19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
-
83-year-old Winnipeg man saves small dog from coyote
A Winnipeg man sprung into action to save his dog after it was attacked by a coyote in the evening earlier this week.
-
Where Manitobans can watch Sunday's total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse is expected to shine above most of Canada Sunday night, and Manitobans may have the best vantage point.
Vancouver
-
Pope's visit excludes B.C.; Indigenous chiefs express 'profound sense of disappointment'
Leaders of British Columbia's First Nations say they're disappointed in the Pope's itinerary for an upcoming visit to Canada.
-
Should there be 'family-only' sections on transit? Recommendations aimed at increasing ridership
The addition of "family-only" compartments on public transit was among several ideas recently proposed to TransLink to increase ridership among women and female-presenting passengers.
-
Woman charged with 4 counts of arson after fires set in southeastern B.C.
A woman was charged with multiple counts of arson after several incidents in southeastern B.C., Mounties announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
'We have to be ready': Soldiers take part in military exercise in Alta. as Ukraine conflict continues
The Canadian Armed Forces biggest military training exercise is underway in Alberta, and as soldiers watch the conflict unfold in Ukraine, it has a more serious tone than previous years.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, 'determined' to meet Indigenous people on their land: archbishop
The Pope will travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqualuit between July 24 and 29 in what will be the fourth papal visit to Canada, and first since 2002.
-
'Disgraceful': Ukrainian cultural organization in Edmonton vandalized with swastikas
The Ukrainian National Federation of Canada building in Edmonton was vandalized with swastikas overnight Friday.